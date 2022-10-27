Elevating ethnic and cultural diversity across the APS and beyond

The 2022/23 federal budget, Labor’s first federal budget in nearly a decade saw big announcements and high-level objectives for the Australian Public Service (APS). One of these announcements and objectives is, as minister Katy Gallagher said, is ensuring the APS is a model employer with better workforce diversity and inclusion targets to reflect Australian society.

While I welcome the federal Labor government’s announcements to endorse First Nations and disability employment and representation targets and a whole-of-APS approach for gender equality, there was very little emphasis on ethnic and cultural diversity within the APS.

The only reference to cultural diversity is the expansion of data collection on key gender equality data through the Workplace Gender Equality Agency (WGEA) where the agency will commence voluntary collection of diversity data including on First Nations background, cultural and linguistic diversity and people with a disability.

However, if the federal government is serious about strengthening intersectional diversity and having a more inclusive, innovative and representative APS, ethnic and cultural diversity should be elevated to the same priority levels as gender, First Nations and disability.

Like most workplaces and industries across Australia, the APS is not immune to the ‘bamboo ceiling’. The existence of the ‘bamboo ceiling’ means there are systemic and institutional barriers facing employees from Asian-Australians and other culturally diverse backgrounds in attaining EL and SES roles within the APS.

Despite Australia’s growing ethnic and cultural diversity make up as a society, we have barely seen an increase within the APS workforce from employees of culturally diverse backgrounds over the last few years (15.1 per cent in 2019, 14.8 per cent in 2020 and 14.7 per cent in 2021).

To address and elevate ethnic and cultural diversity, placing an emphasis on data collection is a positive start. A starting point is for the APS, through the Australian Public Service Commission (APSC) to refine its data collection and analysis in future APS employee censuses and assist federal agencies to develop internal strategies, policies and action plans to address ethnic and cultural diversity recruitment, retention and promotion.

With more specific ethnic and cultural diversity data on hand, the APS should proceed to develop targets to ensure senior leadership teams and executive boards across all agencies are reflective of the make-up of their workplace and the wider Australian community. If the APS is able to adopt new standards and advance ethnic and cultural diversity representation at the leadership level, other sectors and industries would potentially follow suit.

Moving forward, there are reasons for optimism as the Albanese government has announced a series of policy measures to develop a national consensus to gather and collect dedicated data on ethnic and cultural diversity in Australia — including broadening ABS Census data collection. The starting point is the allocation of $1 million in the 2022/23 federal budget to the Multicultural Policy Framework Review — the first comprehensive national review of multiculturalism since the Keating government.

Through this review, the federal government has an opportunity to advance cultural diversity further than ever before. Unlike with gender, there is currently no legislative requirement or regulatory tools for Australian organisations to collect and report on the cultural composition of their workplace or any other cultural or ethnic specific indicators.

Drawing on the successes of existing legislation such as the Parliament of Australia’s Workplace Gender Equality Act 2012 and the Parliament of Victoria’s Gender Equality Act 2020, I propose for the federal government consider introducing an ‘Cultural Diversity Composition Reporting Legislation’.

As seen from Gender Data Regulations, the introduction of legislative or regulatory tools focused on specific cultural or ethnic indicators (‘Cultural Data Legislation’) will motivate leaders to prioritise cultural and ethnic diversity and inclusion within their organisations.

The proposed legislation would require public sector institutions at the federal level and large private sector corporations to define, collect, disclose and report data to allow a comprehensive understanding of the ethnic and cultural composition of Australian companies, businesses and public institutions, better understand the skills and expertise within workplaces and enhance cultural diversity representation and inclusive leadership across Australian organisations. It will enable organisations to identify where the gaps are; design evidence-based responses; identify policy solutions; and introduce action plans such as leadership targets and pipelines. Cultural Data Legislation can also assist in setting definitional benchmarks on cultural diversity data.

For the APS, harnessing diversity across all dimensions is a key element to public policy success, especially when it comes to tackling problems of increasing complexities domestically and globally. Elevating ethnic and cultural diversity across the APS will not only strengthen an already diverse, talented and inclusive workforce; it will ensure the APS is fit for purpose to serve and support Australians from all backgrounds now and in the decades ahead.

