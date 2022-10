The rise of experience management practitioners in government’s co-design era

Co-design and human-centred design concepts have been floating around government circles (and certainly popular topics on the government conference circuit) for a few years now. But the confluence of tech innovation with the push for more skilled digital natives in the bureaucracy has seen a new brand of public sector capability emerge — the so-called ‘experience management’ professional.

Phillip Bland was a senior public servant at Service NSW for more than seven years until he moved into a new role in the private sector to help expand the community of practice for experience management (XM) practitioners across all government jurisdictions.

Leading a team of four, Bland said his last job for the state government was akin to being an orchestrator for product and service delivery teams, running and facilitating design sprints.