PM&C questioned about consultants, ScoMo Cabinet secrecy breach, and energy policies

Public servants from the Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet appeared before Senate Estimates on Friday morning, with senator Penny Wong appearing alongside the officials as the prime minister’s representative.

Questions about where the department was intending to reduce its use of consultancies were asked by senator Barbara Pocock. Priced at more than $4 million in the Budget, the public servant said which consultancies would be cut was still being worked through.

Karyn Cooper, CFO at PM&C, said the overall calculation was done by the Department of Finance, with a breakdown not yet available.

“We’d be working through [the reduction in consultancy use] now, we’ll definitely abide by the government’s policy. It will be spread, obviously, across legal consultancies and advertising,” Cooper said.

John Reid, first assistant secretary in the government division at PM&C, added public reform secretary Gordon de Brouwer would be appearing on Monday to provide more details about the proposed APS in-house consulting model.

The morning session of the Finance and Public Administration Legislation Committee also saw the PM&C officials questioned over former prime minister Scott Morrison’s disclosure of cabinet discussions in the book by Simon Benson and Geoff Chambers.

The “unprecedented” access granted to the journalists for the book was drilled down on by senator Tony Sheldon, specifically on what PM&C knew and what it was doing about the breach of the convention of cabinet secrecy.

Reid said the department was not aware of the access granted to Benson and Chambers.

“The prime minister of the day always reserves the prerogative to disclose or release information from cabinet meetings,” Reid said.

Reid said PM&C has raised the issue with the Attorney-General’s Department and would “absolutely” comply with any criminal investigations.

The public servant added the department had reviewed the book due to media reports it had disclosed cabinet secrets.

PM&C took on notice who had appeared before the cabinet office policy committee, with Morrison as the sole permanent member.

Some points saw Wong quibble with senator Simon Birmingham, with Wong saying at a few points she’ll be as transparent as he was when he was in government.

In terms of what officials said, James Chisholm, acting deputy secretary of economy, industry and G20 Sherpa, said significant work had been done in the Budget for energy policy as the government wrestles with the “dragon of inflation”.

“The challenge we face, in all countries at the moment, is the adequate supply of cheap and reliable energy and the Budget contains a number of measures in relation to that.

“The question of energy price rises is also work that we’ll continue to do,” Chisholm stated.

A few staff changes were noted at the beginning of the hearings, including Stephanie Foster’s move to Home Affairs.

The others were deputy secretary Simon Duggan’s move to DCCEEW and deputy secretary Michelle Chan to DFAT.

In terms of additions to PM&C, Katrina Cooper commenced as deputy secretary for national security and international policy, Rachel Bacon as deputy secretary for public sector reform, and James Kelly as acting deputy secretary for NDIS Review secretariat.

PM&C has another session scheduled after morning tea, going until 1pm on Friday.