Queensland invests more for services to bring dignity to end-of-life

Palliative care and end-of-life support in Queensland has received extra $171 million by the government, with the introduction of a new strategy and workforce plan to guide policy in the area for the next five years.

The Palliative and End-of-Life Care Strategy and Queensland Health Specialist Palliative Care Workforce Plan were launched on Friday.

In a statement, minister for health and ambulance services Yvette D’Ath said she understood people with life-limiting illnesses wanted choice and a greater say in where they wished to die.

“Our government is ensuring Queenslanders’ palliative and end-of-life care journeys are person-centered, compassionate, equitable and accessible by providing supportive palliative care and end of life for those who are eligible and who choose this option,” D’Ath said.

Queensland’s palliative care reform package and the workforce plan aim to increase frontline services across the state, with the government committing to ensuring skilled and multidisciplinary care is accessible to people, their families and carers.

The right to die with dignity should be the case for Queenslanders living in city and country areas, the minister added.

“Through our strategy we are committed to delivering new community-based care in regional, rural, and remote areas, supporting people’s preferences to receive care closer to, or in, their home,” D’Ath said.

“This means more nurses, medical practitioners, allied health professionals and Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander health workers across the state.”

A total of $102 million of the government’s extra investment will go to attracting, recruiting and retaining a specialist palliative-care workforce through the state’s health network. This will include an extra 231 full-time frontline employees such as professional nurses, doctors, physios, and counsellors.

“The workforce investment will be multi-disciplinary and contribute to holistic and spiritual health and wellbeing when living and dying from a life-limiting illness,” the minister said.

The new funding will be implemented using a stepwise investment approach through 2025-26 and by the end of the funding cycle is expected to be almost $250 million for palliative care each year.

Investment will gradually increase over the years so that service delivery can start immediately.

Money has also been allocated to give before and after bereavement support for families.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Blue Care (@bluecareqld)

The Hospital and Health Services in the Gold Coast, Sunshine Coast, Metro North and Metro South, and West Moreton areas will continue to give at-home palliative care services for people under the age of 65. This latest funding announcement is on top of existing funding for in-hospital palliative services.

“We will be providing recurrent funding for Pall Consult, a secondary consultation service that supports our ambulance services, our GPs and other physicians treating and supporting people palliating and at-end-of-life,” D’Ath said.

“First Nations communities will also benefit from a significant increase in Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander health workers, as well as targeted funding to trial innovative models of care to support families experiencing sad news and/or sorry business when losing a loved one or community member.”

The new services will complement refreshed information, referral, and digital services to support connected care.