ASIC finds good examples of audit practice in consultancy firms

Case studies of good audit practices in the areas of auditing revenue, audit of asset values and impairment of non-financial assets have cropped up for the first time in the sample of working papers looked at by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission in its annual audit firm inspections.

The corporate cop took a deep dive into 45 sets of audit working papers across 14 accounting firms in order to assess the state of compliance with auditing standards on audit engagements.

ASIC found that 18 of the 45 sets of audit working papers examined had no negative findings, but there was an increase in the number of negative findings resulting from the review of the rest of the audit files.

Most of the audit engagements looked at were of companies listed on the Australian Securities Exchange. There were six large unlisted entity audit files reviewed from the client bases of the six largest audit firms.

The six-largest audit firms are made up of BDO, Deloitte, EY, Grant Thornton, KPMG, and PriceWaterhouseCoopers, and they audit a large number of the more than 2,100 listed companies.

Each of the six firms has their individual reports published on the regulator’s website following pressure from the accounting behemoths in previous years for individual reports to be released so all firms were not tarnished by poor results that might come from one or two firms subject to review.

“Audit inspections are designed to promote audit quality and high-quality financial reports. ASIC encourages audit firms to continue to focus on improving audit quality, which will in time improve the overall level of findings,” ASIC Commissioner Sean Hughes said.

“As we announced in July 2022, ASIC will commence routinely communicating negative findings from its reviews of audit files to directors, to further improve the quality of financial reporting.”

Hughes said ASIC’s review found good examples of audit practice in areas that were contentious in the previous reviews.

‘For the first time our report includes two case studies of good practice in the areas of the audit of revenue and the audit of asset values and impairment of non-financial assets,” Hughes said.

“These are areas where we have historically had large numbers of negative findings. We expect these case studies will help auditors to improve their audit processes in these areas.”

It is not all good news because the regulator’s review of these audit files says that this latest review brought up a larger number of negative findings related to aspects of audit judgment and practice.

“Our audit file review shows an overall increase in the level of negative findings from 32% last year to 36% this year,” the audit inspection report says.

“The equivalent level of findings for the largest six firms was 32% compared to 23% last year. The largest number of negative key audit area findings continued to relate to the audit of revenue and the audit of asset values and impairment of non-financial assets.”

