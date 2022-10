Spy watchdog, APS, struggle under protracted vetting delays

Australia’s official spy watcher, the Inspector General of Intelligence and Security (IGIS), is having trouble filling vacancies at the top secret oversight agency because of the time taken to obtain positive vetting security clearances, which is blowing out to 18 months before new staff can start work.

Giving evidence during senate estimates hearings on Friday, Inspector-General of Intelligence and Security Christopher Jessup KC, a former Federal Court judge, revealed several roles remain open in his agency because of the time taken to obtain clearances.

It’s a conspicuously loud squeak from arguably the most powerful oversight agency at the very top of the intelligence and security tree, which has standing powers equivalent to a royal commission to compel access to the most highly classified operational documents and systems, not to mention the power to launch its own investigations.