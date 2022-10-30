Foreign minister’s Southeast Asia trip to strengthen ties with Brunei Darussalam and Thailand

Penny Wong is off to visit Brunei Darussalam and Thailand this week, where she will meet heads of state and foreign minister counterparts, and bed down strategic partnership agreements.

This year, Australia marks 70 years of diplomatic relations with Thailand, and Wong will be signing a Joint Plan of Action under a strategic partnership with her Thai counterpart Don Pramudwinai.

In a statement, senator Wong said she would also be meeting with Thailand’s prime minister Prayut Chan-o-cha. Topics on the meeting agenda will include shared regional challenges such as climate action and COVID-19 economic recovery.

“Australia’s relationship with Thailand is grounded in deep people-to-people, business, education and tourism connections,” Wong said.

The foreign minister will also meet with Thailand’s minister of justice, Somsak Thepsuthin, to sign a new partnership agreement to support Thailand’s Centre of Excellence for countering human trafficking

Wong said her visit to Brunei Darussalam will focus on building on a “longstanding relationship” focused on defence, trade and regional cooperation.

“In Brunei, I will meet with His Majesty the Sultan of Brunei Darussalam as well as second minister for foreign affairs Dato Erywan and other cabinet ministers to discuss a range of shared interests, including climate change and security,” the foreign minister said.

“Brunei, Thailand and Australia have a shared commitment to ASEAN centrality and will continue to work with the countries of our region to ensure a stable, resilient and prosperous Indo-Pacific, where sovereignty is respected,” she said.

At the weekend Wong also expressed her condolences for a tragedy that occurred in South Korea, where 154 people were killed in a crowd crush at a Halloween celebration in Seoul. Reports suggest at least 26 of those who died were foreign nationals, including one Australian.

