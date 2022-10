APS reform measures: Not all are clear, some are questionable, and important ones are missing

The Budget papers reveal considerable action to progress the Albanese government’s APS reforms recently set out by Katy Gallagher. However, not all of the Budget measures are clear yet; some are questionable and there remain important measures still to be pursued.

Budget Paper 4, Agency Resourcing, has a preface by the minister for finance, the minister for women and the minister for the APS (senator Gallagher), repeating her four APS reform priorities, that the APS:

Embodies integrity in everything it does;

Puts people and business at the centre of policy and services;

Is a model employer; and

Has the capability to do its job.

Integrity

On integrity, the minister refers enthusiastically to what is in fact a rather vacuous Secretaries’ Leadership Behaviour Charter. Fortunately, she also draws attention to substantial measures, including the proposed National Anti-Corruption Commission and the codes of conduct for ministers and ministerial staff.