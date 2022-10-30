Will ASIC’s capacity and capability to probe misconduct hold up to scrutiny?

A new parliamentary inquiry is examining the ability of the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) to investigate misconduct allegations.

The terms of reference for the inquiry led by the Parliamentary Joint Committee on Corporations and Financial Services were agreed to last week.

According to the parliamentary committee, ensuring public confidence in ASIC’s regulatory function and ability to protect vulnerable market participants is paramount.

“In undertaking this inquiry, the committee will deliver on its statutory duty and consider whether ASIC’s policies and systems are meeting the threshold expected of it,” a statement from the committee read.

The inquiry will consider whether ​ASIC’s policies and systems for responding to reports of misconduct are fair and transparent. This will include its capacity to perform “proportionate investigation and enforcement action” following alleged misconduct reports.

“As Australia’s corporate, markets and financial services regulator, ASIC is entrusted with the responsibility of ensuring that Australia’s financial markets are fair and transparent, within which all participants engage lawfully,” the committee said.

How the work of the agency serves the interests of the Australian community and the economy will also be interrogated.

A call out for submissions will soon be made, and the committee experts to report to parliament by next June.

“Information on public hearings will also be added to the committee’s website in due course.”

