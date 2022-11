Lawmakers don’t have a guide to the universe but the ALRC is here to help

It isn’t uncommon for public servants to experience the metaphorical whiplash that comes with hurriedly drafting legislation not long after a new government policy has been announced. What rules are there around the process to make sure federal laws are designed consistently and to good effect?

ALRC principal legal officer Micheil Paton told The Mandarin there was consensus among public servants about “problems with aspects” of legislative design in the existing commonwealth statute book.

A number of non-government stakeholders also reflected that this phenomenon impacted the quality of federal laws, led to more complex legislation and unwittingly created more problems in future.