Defence declares anti-satellite missile ban

Australia has reiterated its military ban on hitting hostile satellites with kinetic weapons, with three cabinet ministers leaning into the topic on the back of Russian sabre-rattling against commercial birds like Elon Musk’s Starlink being used to provide communications to Ukrainian forces.

At at the United Nations last week, Russia labelled “quasi-civilian infrastructure” a potential “legitimate” target, a warning that implies the enabling of communications for Ukrainian forces could be used as a justification to target space-based platforms.

Anti-satellite missiles are regarded as a very clumsy form of satellite disablement because the debris they create on impact can wipe out hundreds of other satellites in a domino effect that is difficult to predict and impossible to control.

A large-scale kinetic conflict in space could render the domain essentially useless for military and commercial use because orbits would be so polluted with junk that poor rates would render launches unviable in the long term.

“The Australian Government commits to never conduct destructive, direct-ascent anti-satellite missile testing, consistent with our role as a responsible actor in space,” Defence said in a statement.

“When carried out, these tests generate large amounts of debris that remain in space for years, threatening satellites and other space objects, and risking the long-term sustainability of human activity in space.

The use of these missiles to destroy space objects is reckless, irresponsible and poses threats to space assets of all nations.”

Deputy prime minister and minister for defence Richard Marles said “destructive testing of direct-ascent anti-satellite missiles threatens the security of vital systems in space, which Australia and other nations depend on every day. With this pledge, the government is demonstrating Australia’s commitment to act responsibly to protect our national security interests.”

Minister for foreign affairs Penny Wong said the global community “must work together to build a common understanding on rules and norms that can guide how states behave in outer space.

“This commitment to responsible behaviour helps build a meaningful framework that contributes to the security, safety and sustainability of outer space.”

Minister for industry and science Ed Husic said space technologies supported “critical services that improve national wellbeing and economic prosperity. This commitment is a responsible step to help ensure space assets are protected for the benefit of all Australians.”

Australia provides a key platform for US and global satellite monitoring and surveillance. A key space-junk-tracking facility is run by Electro Optic Systems from Mount Stromlo in Canberra, while the role of Pine Gap near Alice springs in the ECHELON signals intelligence network is also well established.

The EOS facility provides data to space companies on where junk is located and its trajectory to inform placements and orbits.

More recently EOS, a DSTO spin-out, has been developing laser ablation systems to be able gently to move objects in orbit using directed energy.

READ MORE:

Defence sounds new warning on $4.1 billion national air traffic control system