Thistlethwaite starts the rounds on constitutional reform

Assistant minister for the republic, Matt Thistlethwaite, has hit the road with his campaign to get Australians thinking about dropping the constitutional monarchy and becoming a republic.

Thistlethwaite delivered an address at the Goulburn Soldiers Club last Friday, and put both the constitutional referendum for a Voice to Parliament as well as devoting a part of the speech to encourage people to think about a republic.

The Albanese government has promised to prioritise implementing the Uluru Statement of the Heart, which includes the establishment of a constitutionally recognised Indigenous Voice to Parliament, and it provided $75.1 million in the federal Budget delivered last week for preparatory work to be done.

Thistlethwaite said that he thinks it was time for Australians to embark on a journey of belief that included “a belief that we can make better decisions and improve lives if we listen to First Australians”, and the idea Australia can strengthen its democracy with an Australian head of state.

He said it has been some time since Australia updated its constitution, given the last referendum on this matter was held in 1999 and the most recent successful referendum was held in 1977.

Only eight out of 44 attempts to amend the constitution have been successful since Federation.

“We have not updated our constitution to reflect our evolving democracy and consider advancing the rights of citizens to achieve a stronger democracy,” Thistlethwaite said.

“For some time, Australia has stood still when it comes to democratic progress and constitutional reform.”

Thistlethwaite said the Uluru Statement’s call for a constitutional Voice to Parliament expressed the desire of First Nations peoples to be heard on matters of concern to them.

“Justifiably, they want the right to be talked with, not talked to. They want a voice that cannot be removed by politics, and the only way to guarantee that right to be consulted and heard is to enshrine the Voice in the Constitution.,” he said.

“I believe if we grant this right, in the constitution, all Australians will benefit over time from a deeper understanding and appreciation of First Nations anthropology, issues and aspirations which will be a source of greater pride in our nation and people.”

Enshrining the Voice to Parliament is seen as step one by the Albanese government, with the second step being consideration of flicking the switch from a constitutional monarchy to a republic.

“We need a head of state that is accountable to the Australian people … and acts in their interests, not the interests of another nation. It is now long past time Australia’s head of state is an Australian,” Thistlethwaite said.

“An Australian devoted entirely to this nation, and not beholden to the advice, influence and interests of a foreign power. We need to have faith and belief in an Australian to perform this important role and the belief that we can improve and grow as a nation if we make this overdue change.”