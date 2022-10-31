Government’s latest annual audit work program goes live

The audit strategy of government services for 2022-23 has been released by the Australian National Audit Office (ANAO).

The ANAO will tackle 23 broad areas in its audit plan for the next financial year including the Attorney-General’s Department, Defence, Education, Finance, DFAT, Home Affairs, Health and Aged Care.

Under the A-G’s law and justice portfolio, the ANAO said efficacy and compliance risks would come under scrutiny. Whole of government regulatory frameworks, in particular the Protective Security Policy Framework, and security mitigation across the sector will be closely examined.

The department’s grants administration, policy development and regulation will also be subject to audit.

Defence capability will be the core focus of the ANAO’s review of the department, with primary risks to the portfolio including its ability to anticipate, prepare for and respond to threats in Australia’s interest. Speed of acquisition will also be examined against capability gaps and sovereign capability requirements, ability to recruit and mobilise a large, distributed ‘One Defence’ workforce, and meet the response needs of environmental disasters.

For Education, the ANAO will consider how the department manages legislative changes to childcare subsidies and the affordability of childcare services. Key risks the auditor-general with be looking out for include governance and service delivery issues, as well as financial management.

Meanwhile, Finance (and the department as the portfolio lead entity) will be audited for its effectiveness in managing whole-of-government regulatory frameworks. The department uses a devolved approach to compliance under the Public Governance, Performance and Accountability Act 2013 (PGPA Act), which has previously been linked to entity non-compliance with rules of intent.

The way this approach is used to manage resources under the procurement and grants frameworks will be carefully examined.

The ANAO will also consider how DFAT oversees its distributed network of 122 overseas posts across 85 countries, highlighting risks warranting close attention such as governance, service delivery and financial management.

The super Home Affairs portfolio, which captures responsibilities including counter-terrorism, cybersecurity policy and coordination, counter-foreign interference, transport and civil maritime safety, emergency management and critical infrastructure security, border protection and the facilitation of legitimate trade and travel, immigration, citizenship and multicultural affairs, and natural disaster response and mitigation, will also get a ruler over its operations.

The audit office said it would look at how Home Affairs exercised its departmental and agency powers, contract and procurement management issues, as well as critical infrastructure security. Common issues such as governance, service delivery, regulation and financial management would also be scrutinised, the ANAO said.

Whether the Health and Aged Care portfolio has learned from the experience of the COVID-19 pandemic will be of special interest to the ANAO in its next examination of bureaucratic performance. This financial year, aggregated budgeted expenses totalling $103.5 billion will be spent on the portfolio.

The audit office flagged it would look at what Health and Aged Care has adapted since the pandemic on risk-based planning efforts, department management of service delivery through third parties, and whether resources and outcomes are aligned with the government’s agenda.

Health and Aged Care’s governance, service delivery and grants administration performance will also be examined.

In a statement, the auditor-general said the audit work program anticipated current and emerging risks that would impact on public administration for the next 12 months.

The 2022-23 work program will also look at the performance of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry; the ATO; Climate Change, Energy, the Environment & Water; cross-entity work; Employment and Workplace Relations; Industry, Science and Resources; Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development, Communications & the Arts; the NDIS; Parliamentary departments; Prime Minister & Cabinet; Services Australia; Social Services, Treasury; and Veterans’ Affairs.