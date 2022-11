Robodebt royal commissioner warns over bureaucratic stalling, obfuscation

The Royal Commission into the Robodebt Scheme has kicked off its first full day of witness hearings, with senior counsel assisting Justin Greggery expressing visible frustration at an apparent lack of communication from a senior Services Australia executive called to appear.

In an inauspicious start to proceedings for members of the bureaucracy soon to be interrogated under the public spotlight, Greggery expressed concern that despite being summonsed to appear as a witness, key documents were still to arrive from commonwealth witnesses, including Services Australia chief operating officer Annette Musolino.

Greggery told the Royal Commission two extensions had been already granted for when the statements could be submitted.