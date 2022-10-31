‘I had to move to Canberra to get a promotion’: APS workplace culture impacts First Nations diversity

A desire for more First Nations people to be “on country”, not in the “Canberra bubble”, is one of 28 recommendations from a Hackathon run by IPAA ACT as part of NAIDOC week in July.

The event was run with the support of the APSC and the National Indigenous Australians Agency (NIAA), with the report identifying workplace culture as a “fundamental enabler” of better representation in the APS.

NIAA CEO Jody Broun said the public service had a responsibility to champion institutional changes under the Closing the Gap framework.

“Trend data over the last 20 years shows there hasn’t been a significant shift in Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander employment in the APS,” Broun said.

“We need to change the way we approach this issue and do something different.”

The Hackathon involved 64 First Nations and non-First Nations participants, including facilitators and scribes.

Participants were asked to imagine an APS SES made up of 5% First Nations people in 2026, and then “backcast” what would need to be done to achieve that goal.

Decentralisation of the public service in a post-COVID-19 world was recommended under the employment category. As one participant stated: “I had to move to Canberra to get a promotion”.

It found remote working was fundamental to preventing First Nations public servants having to move to get promotions. It also recommended the establishment of regional face-to-face forums.

Moving First Nations people from contracting roles into permanent ones was another suggestion, in line with the government’s commitment to reduce the number of contractors it uses.

Other recommendations related to transparency and accountability, such as a mandate of SES employment agreements to report on First Nations staff development. This should be embedded in a public service workplace’s Reconciliation Action Plan with the same scrutiny as financial reporting, it says.

Under the recruitment section, the report recommended factoring in cultural knowledge in merit-based recruitment processes, creating First Nations job selection panels and using Indigenous-specific recruiting agencies.

In the career pathways section, the report recommended allowing people to choose their own mentor, with one made available compulsorily for those starting in the public service. Affirmative measures should also be destigmatised.

Other recommendations touched on the development of meaningful career pathways, greater consultation with First Nations people, more career opportunities and the importance of truth-telling.