APSC provides more detail on regional academy campuses

APS Academy campuses are set to open in four regional universities to support more entry-level pathways into the APS.

An APSC spokesperson told The Mandarin the campuses would offer 300 data and digital training and flexible employment opportunities within the APS over three years.

The spokesperson added any APS department or agency will have the opportunity to employ people in the cohort.

“Once students have graduated they will have several options to progress their career, including staying at the campuses to work with and mentor new staff or remain with their agency working in their regional location in the office or remotely,” the spokesperson said.

Four regional universities were selected as the location for the campuses, including one opening at the University of Newcastle in early 2023, and one each at Charles Darwin University in Darwin and James Cook University in Townsville in mid-2023.

In 2024, a campus will open at the University of Tasmania in Launceston.

“These universities were selected based on data and digital course offerings, campus suitability, data and digital course offerings, student population, local demographics, surrounding APS footprint and readiness to participate in a pilot,” the APSC spokesperson added.

“A geographical spread provides the opportunity to test various campus models and to reach different areas, with a focus on tapping into talent outside of Canberra and in regional areas.”

Prior to the Budget, minister for the public service Katy Gallagher said the public sector, like the private, was struggling to fill technical roles.

“People have told us that they want to have careers in the APS but don’t always want to leave the communities where they live, simply to take up new training opportunities interstate,” the senator said.

“That’s why we have decided to make these training opportunities available in some of our larger regional towns and cities.

“This will attract aspiring public servants, who will get the right skills to have the best chance at jobs in the APS while continuing to contribute to the places that they call home.”