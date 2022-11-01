ABC staff had ‘mixed response’ over Parramatta office move

ABC managing director David Anderson has admitted to the parliamentary standing committee on public works that the staff response on relocating to Parramatta from Ultimo had been “mixed”.

“I understand their concern. You build your life around your place of employment,” the managing director said.

With 300 staff earmarked to move to the Parramatta building, the same location as the ATO’s new offices, Anderson said the ABC was considering subsidised childcare and parking for those staff who would be required to move.

Not all staff will be required to move to the Parramatta office, with Anderson saying the 300 number was the “best financial model”.

“We’re listening and consulting with our people about that. It’s not done, we’ve got a lot of consulting to do,” Anderson added.

“But we are consulting in good faith about it and want to make this as painless as possible for those people that have to relocate out to Parramatta.”

The Tuesday public hearing was regarding the fit-out of the ABC’s Parramatta and Ultimo offices, with the forecasted cost of the Sydney Accommodation Project at $43.6 million (excluding GST) per the ABC’s submission to the committee.

With the ATO set to move into the same building, the fit-out cost per square metre in Parramatta was priced at $3,513, while the fit-out for the Ultimo office was priced at $1,747.

When asked why the number was higher than the ATO’s, at $2,569 per square metre, Anderson said it was due to the television, radio, and other production studios which would be located at the site.

Throughout the hearing, Anderson reiterated the reason for the move was to help the ABC better serve the growing western Sydney region.

“It’s not for one of efficiency, it is one that is about relevance and the value and trust people put in the ABC to then reflecting what’s important to them, back to them.”

In terms of fitting out the Ultimo office to meet disability requirements, ABC head of property Neil Skill said minor works on the 1989 building, such as bathroom refurbishments, were bringing the office up to code.

“Whether it’s things like a sloped bench underneath the seat, so people in a wheelchair can get to that, or just the location of the zip tap, for example, or a microwave switch, those sorts of simple things make a really big difference,” Skill said.

