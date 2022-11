What the EL1 knew: Robodebt royal commission hunts for Morrison brief

Key executives in the Department of Social Services were told of fundamental legal and operational problems inherent in how an ambitious payments-integrity program was being designed as early as 2014, the Royal Commission into the Robodebt Scheme has heard from a key witness.

In a day marked by protracted delays over access to and admissibility of potentially cabinet-sensitive documents into an open hearing, Mark Jones, a former executive level 1 officer at the Department of Social Services, finally took the stand at 3.20pm AEST to provide insight into how legal advice on the now illegal scheme was prepared.

Prior to giving evidence, it was revealed Jones had only been granted access to his secure email account at his former employer by the commonwealth on the same day he appeared before the royal commission.