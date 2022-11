Imagine if the pandemic made the public service better

Can the public service preserve the best of what it learned during the COVID-19 pandemic about ways of working, from both an HR and process perspective, that will lift its game moving forward? Some of the sector’s leaders are banking on it but it will require focus and investment to ensure the bureaucracy learns those lessons and the knowledge sticks.

According to ANZSOG’s Adam Fennessy, the appetite for public sector reform spells good things for the APS’s future horizons.

“There is an exciting confluence of reform and momentum back into the public service at the Australian government level and all of the new ways of working that we learned during COVID – whether we wanted to or not,” Fennessy told The Mandarin.