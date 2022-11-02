Services Australia handed $5.6m more work to robodebt collector Panthera following ACCC prosecution

A controversial debt-collection company that won significant government business under the illegal robodebt program despite being prosecuted and fined for unconscionable conduct over tactics in other markets scored two more lucrative contract renewals from Services Australia before the federal election.

ARL Collect, a wholly-owned subsidiary of privately-held debt-recovery firm Panthera Finance Group, was awarded new deals from Services Australia totalling $3.96 million in August 2021, according to official contract notifications, more than double its previous contract of $1.65 million for the 12 months to 30 June 2021.

The 2021 deals, for debt-recovery services, were on top of the $3.3 million awarded to ARL Collect in July 2019, some four months before the government threw in the towel to concede its automated debt-creation practices at Service Australia were not legal in November 2019.

The three contracts from Services Australia combined are worth a total of $8.91 million, with the last two certain to prompt questions about how a company that had been prosecuted for and admitted to harassment of consumers and trashing of their credit files was awarded more work by Services Australia.

In its successful 2019 prosecution of Panthera (the owner of ARL Collect), the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission alleged that in the case of one victim, “Panthera used coercion, made false representations and engaged in unconscionable conduct when dealing with the consumer, even though it knew the consumer urgently needed an incorrect credit default listing removed to obtain finance for a new car.”

In March 2020, Panthera was ordered by the Federal Court to pay $500,000 in penalties over its coercive and illegal collection tactics for debts that simply were not owed by the people the company pursued. The firm admitted to the illegal actions in the case.

Despite the conspicuously high-profile prosecution by the ACCC, Panthera’s subsidiary continued to rake in business from Services Australia, again raising questions about why government procurement and probity processes did not weed out an admitted rogue operator when awarding work pursuing often vulnerable people.

“The use of third party debt collectors under the Robodebt scheme” is included as a specific term of reference for the Royal Commission into the Robodebt Scheme that is now underway and taking evidence from witnesses summonsed before it.

The managing director of ARL Collect Pty Ltd, Robert Whelan, is one of the witnesses listed as called to give evidence this week, as is Christopher Ross, the head of compliance at Illion Australia Pty Ltd trading as Milton Graham.

The role of outsourced debt collectors to recover alleged debts, since found to have been illegally raised by the former Department of Human Services (now Services Australia), has never been far from controversy, especially around the alleged pressure tactics used to get people to pay.

One of the most visceral moments of the robodebt scandal prior to the royal commission occurred on 17 August 2020, when Labor senator Deb O’Neill finally extracted a grudging public admission from then Department of Social Services secretary Kathryn Campbell on the human toll robodebt extracted from those the scheme targeted.

“Do you deny that people died as a result of the robodebt scheme, Ms Campbell?,” senator O’Neill asked Campbell at the Community Affairs References Committee inquiry into Centrelink’s compliance program.

“And I continue to believe and consider that mental health is a very complex situation,” replied Campbell.

At the same hearing, O’Neill put it to Campbell that “… last time we met, Ms Campbell, you also disputed that people had died because of Robodebt. I indicated that people had died because of Robodebt and you disputed it. Do you stand by that statement?,” only to draw answers from Campbell that “mental health is a very complex environment.”

Campbell’s response to the question of whether robodebt had contributed to suicides ultimately prompted O’Neill to produce and read out a letter from the mother of a man who, despite having his mental health status known to Centrelink, was pursued by debt-collection agency Dunn and Bradstreet, and later took his own life.

Like Panthera subsidiary ARL Collect, Dunn and Bradstreet was also hired as collection agents for robodebt; however, the latter was not being prosecuted for unconscionable conduct.

As the royal commission continues to record the human misery, suffering and bureaucratic shortcomings of the robodebt scheme, Panthera appears to have been one of its few material beneficiaries.

In October, the Australian Financial Review (AFR) reported that Canadian private equity firm Brookfield had taken a $150 million investment in Panthera Finance to “fund the company’s expansion and refinance its existing debt facilities.”

The AFR reported “Panthera boss and part owner Jamie Hough” as stating the investment would help “consolidate our position as one of the largest participants in the Australian purchased debt ledger (PDL) sector”.

CHAMP Private Equity is also reported as having taken a stake in Panthera in 2017, according to the AFR.

The investment in Panthera comes amid a shakeout of the local receivables management and debt-collection sector after COVID-related measures imposed collection moratoria on many arrears and prevented creditors from taking debtors to the wall or winding them up.

Immediately prior to the Budget, the Australian Taxation Office cautioned it expected its tax-collection efficiency, previously cited at 93%, to decline as COVID restrictions on collecting arrears were eased.

The ATO is by far the biggest single federal government purchaser of commercial debt-recovery services and is known to have been concerned by both the construction and execution of the now illegal robodebt program that misused ATO income data to erroneously cross-check millions of welfare payments for discrepancies.

Tax officials previously took issue with the notion that Centrelink and Human Services could simply construe a debt on the back of a calculation that applied averaged annual income to fortnightly welfare payments, a method the royal commission heard on Wednesday was regarded legally indefensible with the Department of Social Services.

In 2017, ATO deputy commissioner for debt Robert Ravanello (since retired) told the Senate Community Affairs Committee that Tax’s involvement in robodebt essentially stopped at the provision of annualised income data.

“Our focus is on people, not getting into debt first,” Ravanello said in 2017. “A debt doesn’t magically appear.”

READ MORE:

‘Debts don’t magically appear’: ATO defends its reputation from robodebt