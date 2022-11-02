NSW ICAC warns politicians not to abuse it for political gain

In his first annual report, NSW ICAC chief commissioner John Hatzistergos has issued a stern warning to politicians not to misuse the commission for political gain.

In the opening statement of the 2021-22 annual report, Hatzistergos said that with the NSW state election approaching, it was “timely” to remind political candidates to “act properly” when referring matters to ICAC.

“Investigations into allegations of corrupt conduct are rarely if ever assisted by premature publicity,” Hatzistergos said.

“It is inappropriate to weaponise a referral to the commission for attention or political advantage. All accusations of corruption are extremely serious and should not be made lightly.”

Hatzistergos was appointed as commissioner in June this year, with this annual report being his first into his five-year term.

“Responsibility is never to be taken lightly, and as I stand at the beginning of the next five years, I look forward to working with commissioners [Helen] Murrell and [Paul] Lakatos, the commission’s executive and staff to continue and build on the important work that the commission has undertaken over the past 33 years to serve the state of NSW and its people.”

NSW ICAC revealed in its recently published annual report for 2021-22 that it hit 0% of its 80% target for investigation reports.

The figure was down from 2020-21, when the commission was able to hit 20% of investigation reports furnished. It was down further still from 2019-20, when it hit 100%.

In total, the commission made three investigation reports within the reporting period, with Operation Lancer taking 80 days to furnish a report, Operation Aero taking 396 days, and Operation Ember taking 739 days.

NSW ICAC said its corporate goal was for 75% of reports to be completed within 60 days, where the duration of the public inquiry was five or fewer days and 90 days otherwise.

The commission received 3,570 matters for 2021-22, the highest since 1996-97, with 26 days as the average time spent dealing with the matters.

Other statistics revealed in the report include the trend of local government being the most complained about sector from the public continued, consisting of 40% of complaints made.

Public complaints about NSW public officials and the NSW police were down, consisting of 3% down from 10%.

For allegations from NSW public sector employees under the PID Act, custodial services was the sector that received the highest number of allegations (219, 26%), followed by health (187, 22%), education (139, 16%), local government (137, 16%), and emergency services (49, 6%).

