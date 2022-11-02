Respect@Work website goes live as part of recommendations

The Respect@Work Report website has gone live.

Created at the recommendation of the Australian Human Rights Commission, the website aims to be a “one-stop shop” for people facing sexual harassment in their workplaces, both for employers and employees.

Kate Jenkins, sex discrimination commissioner, said in a statement the website was designed to advise employers on their obligations.

“Many employers already provide supportive responses when harassment occurs, but that is not enough — all employers also have a responsibility to actively prevent harassment happening in the first place, and this website will support those actions,” Jenkins said.

Similarly, Jenkins added the website should be used as a resource for employees on sexual harassment at work.

“The website delivers a much-needed improvement in the resources and support provided to workers and employers across Australia.

“It is a vital tool that will help workers and businesses of all sizes understand, identify, prevent and respond to sexual harassment.”

Under the “Resource Hub” section of the website, there is one entry, at the time of writing, in the category of “public service”.

The sole entry is the NSW Public Service Commission’s People Matter Employee Survey, with 4% of NSW public sector respondents saying they experienced physical harm/and or sexual harassment or abuse.

“The NSW Public Service Commission is working towards a more contemporary survey strategy to ensure the most accurate reporting of sexual harassment but in the meantime, the survey data has already provided a deep understanding of the dynamics that relate to unacceptable conduct,” the Respect@Work website stated.

In the “public administration and safety” section, only one resource exists, which is on the Victorian Police’s strategy to avoid backlash towards women as it implemented recommendations from a 2015 review into sexual harassment.

In the top right of the website is an “exit site” button to take users away from the website, should they need to escape it quickly.

The website was Recommendation 48 of the 55 recommendations of the Respect@Work Report, with the government having committed to implementing every recommendation.