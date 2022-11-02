RBA governor gives worldly reason for rate hike

The Reserve Bank of Australia left its usual digs in Sydney and met in Hobart for the first time since October 2019 this week, but the change in location did not stop it from delivering sombre news to cash-strapped Australians.

Reserve Bank governor Philip Lowe told an audience at an RBA board dinner held after the bank announced a rate hike to 2.85% that the rate rise is not the thing that has had his attention in recent times.

Lowe was in Washington recently with federal treasurer Jim Chalmers for a number of meetings; the feedback from those sessions was that there were more clouds on the horizon.

“It was a sobering experience. We heard that: inflation globally is way too high; the rising cost of living is hurting many households; the world is falling behind on the agreed carbon reduction targets; war is once again tragically occurring in Europe; and the global economy is becoming more fragmented,” Lowe said.

“As you can imagine, there was not much cheer around, even for somebody like myself, who sees the glass as half full.”

Lowe said he offered those observations as an indication of what factors Australian authorities will need to keep in mind in the foreseeable future as they look at the country’s economy.

“There is no escaping the fact that we are living through a challenging period. It’s true that the choices that we make here in Australia during this period will help shape our own destiny, but we can’t ignore the global environment,” Lowe said.

Other factors were also mentioned by the RBA governor as being a positive for the country when compared with other jurisdictions represented at the international meetings.

“We live in peace, and we enjoy a level of material prosperity that few other people in the world experience. Our economy has bounced back better than most from the COVID-19 disruptions and we are benefiting from a surge in the prices of our key exports,” Lowe said.

“And for the first time in almost 50 years, it is possible to say that almost all Australians who want a job can find one. Our public services are of a generally high quality and our public finances are in better shape than those of many other countries.”

READ MORE:

Interest rate rise prompts questions of recession