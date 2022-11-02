Latest annual report highlights national VET regulator struggles

The latest annual report by the national vocational education and training (VET) regulator tabled in parliament last week shows an agency grappling with reform and struggling to manage service levels, as Australia’s VET sector’s issues continue and widespread industry skills shortages intensify.

Australian Skills Quality Authority (ASQA) chief executive officer Saxon Rice said “ASQA’s focus in 2021-22 was broadly in five key areas: supporting the shift in regulatory approach toward provider self-assurance and excellence in training outcomes; enhancing an educative approach and engagement with the sector; maturing the approach to identify regulatory risk and apply a mix of education; compliance and enforcement tools and approaches to prevent and manage risk; and building workforce capability and culture.”

Despite increasing its employee workforce by 6% in the past two years to 195 staff, ASQA’s regulatory audit activity has dropped dramatically, with only 356 ‘Performance Assessments’ conducted in 2021/22. That is a massive drop of 79% on the audit volume conducted just two years ago (1,714 audits in 2019/20).

At the current rate, it would take the regulator almost 11 years to audit all of Australia’s 3,829 VET providers just once under its remit.

And the ‘non-compliance’ rate being found in audits remains high, with 69% of the regulator’s Performance Assessments last year finding provider non-compliance. In half of these audit cases, issues were serious enough for ASQA to find it necessary to use its directive regulatory powers or exercise sanctions with these providers to address the areas of non-compliance, including 20 cases of provider suspension or cancellation.

The reported decline in ASQA’s regulatory audit activity is particularly concerning given the well-known issues in the VET sector that continue to be evident in ASQA’s annual reports.

The regulator has reported a large increase in the volume of student enquiries it is processing. In the past year, ASQA responded to 14,825 student enquiries — an astonishing 261% increase in the number of enquiries over a two-year period.

Complaints are also significantly on the rise. When looking at complaints ASQA receives from members of the public, including students — specifically about possible provider non-compliance — the regulator has experienced a 68% increase in the past two years, with 1,266 complaints being managed in the last financial year alone.

While stating that “overall, 2021–22 represents a strong level of performance by ASQA during a challenging period of substantial change,” the regulator also admits it has not met its own service standards.

Despite a 16% reduction in the past two years in phone calls and emails into the ‘ASQA Info Line’ enquiries service, only 38% of simple email queries are responded to within two working days. In terms of the production of Performance Assessment audit reports, the regulator only achieved the 20-day service standard on 36% of occasions last year — and that is despite the massive reduction in audits occurring and the staffing increase implemented.

The regulator is also indicating a possible challenge in its decision-making processes. Last year, 69% of initial ASQA decisions were ‘revoked’ after a reconsideration application was received from relevant providers. This rate of regulator decisions being overturned internally is almost double what was reported by ASQA only a few years ago.

Review of ASQA’s reported finances also indicates that the regulator has a significantly worsening financial position being driven by an escalating engagement of consultancies and other external suppliers.

ASQA engaged with 30 new and ongoing consultancy contracts in the 2021/22 period, more than tripling its consultancy engagement and spend over the past two years to reach a spend of $2.33 million.

And in terms of ‘non-consultancy contract’ suppliers, the regulator also increased engagements to 237 total suppliers (up from just 102 suppliers in 2019/20) resulting in a spend of $19.13 million for the year — a 273% increase on the $6.99 million spent just two years ago.

This significant increase in consultancy and external supplier engagements resulted in ASQA posting a 38% overspend on suppliers against budget, with the regulator ultimately posting a financial loss of $7.23 million last financial year — almost double the loss budgeted.

Compared to the 2019/20 period, in which the regulator had a 31% underspend on its supplier budget and posted a loss of just $239,000, it seems that ASQA certainly knows how to spend taxpayer funds despite the significant reduction in both its audit activity and its service standard performance.

Now, years on from the ASQA Rapid Review report released in April 2020, the regulator has confirmed it is committed to implementing all recommendations but has yet to complete the work. Action is anything but ‘rapid,’ with ASQA indicating in its latest report that it will not be until October 2024 — at the end of the 2023/24 reporting period — before it will be able to formally confirm all recommendations have been actioned.

While noting that “benefits” from its work are “community trust and confidence in VET” and supporting “education choices based on knowledge and information,” key reforms that would support the Australian community’s access to information about provider performance have been delayed. The regulator reports no action as yet on “publishing provider performance to enable students and employers to differentiate between providers.” ASQA also reports no action on “publishing a summary of findings regarding providers’ performance”, despite the significant rate of ‘non-compliance’ and half of all audits last year requiring the regulator to use directive regulatory powers or exercise sanctions.

ASQA is also yet to implement any requirements regarding the “publication of provider audit reports,” despite this being routine practice for years by similar national regulators such as the New Zealand Qualifications Authority (NZQA). ASQA reports that “publishing a summary of findings regarding providers’ performance” is planned to be the last review recommendation that it implements — in 2023/24.

The regulator’s decisions around the delay for years of implementation of review recommendations around public visibility of provider performance, and the dramatic reduction of actual audit of provider performance in recent years, seem to be counter to ASQA’s stated purpose in the past reporting period: “To ensure quality vocational education and training so that students, employers, governments, and the community have confidence in the integrity of national qualifications issued by training providers.”

In terms of ‘educative’ activities for providers — another key focus of review reforms — the regulator has also reported a mixed bag of activities and outcomes.

In the past year ASQA has experienced a 51% reduction in the live attendance or viewing of video replays of ‘educative’ webinars it has run — presumably due to the significant reduction in these activities it implemented.

The regulator also reported an 80% reduction of views of its guidance videos on the ASQA website. There were 10,875 views last year compared to 54,838 views in 2020/21.

After public commentary about the 20% reduction in ASQA website page views in the 2020/21 period compared to the year prior, the regulator has omitted the statistic from its most recent annual report entirely. After a request for this information, ASQA’s own Enquiries Info Line stated “Our website interactions are not public information.”

In its latest report, the regulator has also confirmed a range of new provider benchmarks have been established. ASQA reports it has set a benchmark that 60% of providers in the VET sector will be “systematically monitoring and evaluating their own systems and processes and using the outcomes of their evaluations to continually improve their training and assessment strategies and practices” — despite this being a minimum requirement of the current Standards for Registered Training Organisations for all of the providers that ASQA regulates.

And where providers are found to have non-compliance at audit, ASQA has set a benchmark that 50% of “non-compliant providers… return to sustained compliance within agreed timeframes.” A low bar — the benchmark suggests half of providers are expected not to address issues within regulator timeframes even after being ‘caught’ by the regulator at audit.

It is unclear how these low benchmarks support ASQA’s stated aim that stakeholders will “have confidence in the integrity of national qualifications” issued by providers.

Media reports highlight that the VET sector is dealing with yet the latest round of major provider closures — registered providers The Malka Group, Inspire Education and The Eagle Academy all reportedly closing their doors in recent weeks, stranding thousands of students part way through their studies.

Yet the National VET Regulator has self-reported reform delays, a significant reduction in its regulator audit activity, significant provider non-compliance, an increase in community and student complaints, a reduction in providers’ engagement with ASQA’s educative services and the setting of benchmarks that indicate a regulator acceptance that a large percentage of the VET sector will continue non-compliant activities well into the future.

Given these results, along with the significant escalation of consultancies, engagement of external suppliers and resultant spending of taxpayer dollars, it seems time to question the future direction of VET regulation.

