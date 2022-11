Spike in promotion review requests forces Services Australia to cough up cash for commissioner’s extra work

According to the Merit Protection Commissioner (MPC), a “significant number” of promotion-review applications received from staff employed by Services Australia inundated its team of two, moving the agency to increase the hours of casual PRC convenors and bring on board more hands to process and review cases.

The spike in promotion review applications from Services Australia personnel in September and October last year created a manual “backlog” for the commission.

In response, Services Australia agreed to fund an additional two positions at the MPC from 4 January 2022 to 30 June 2022, as well as provide money to increase the hours of casual PRC convenors and hire a consultant to assist the MPC with managing surges in promotion-review applications.