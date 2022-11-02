AEC identifies pay and bizarre polling behaviour harming staff attraction

Australian Electoral Commissioner Tom Rogers told a public hearing the AEC struggles to attract staff due to low pay, as well as due to deterrence by “bizarre behaviour” in polling places.

“We are asking the staff, in the modern era, to go into a very complex area of service delivery that’s becoming highly litigious,” Rogers said.

“And we saw in the last election, for the first time, people coming into the polling place and recording interactions with our staff, shouting at our staff, and some fairly bizarre behaviour that we haven’t seen previously.”

A factor in staff attraction was how low the federal commission ranked when compared to its state equivalents, with Rogers suggesting AEC polling-staff salaries should be tax-free similar to that of the Army Reserves.

Further, Rogers recommended training of staff should be done outside the election period, to ease the pressures of election time.

The commisisoner was appearing before a public hearing of the inquiry into the 2022 federal election by the Joint Standing Committee on Electoral Matters.

The commissioner also condemned the treatment of polling staff by some party volunteers, calling it “appalling” and saying in some instances the AEC had to report behaviours.

“At the polling place, occasionally, temperatures are inflamed and things occur. We do our very best to ensure that our staff are aware of the importance of treating — not just citizens — but everybody that comes through the door with respect,” he added.

The discussion during the public hearings turned yet again to the regulation of truth in political advertising, Rogers reiterated the reluctance of the AEC to be involved.

“We will be accused of being partisan,” Rogers commented.

Another concern raised about regulating the space would be the cost and resources needed to provide quick and timely decisions.

When asked who should do it, Rogers said ACMA or, jokingly, an agency he didn’t like.

Thus far, every public service agency has expressed reluctance to be involved in truth in political advertising due to the inherently political nature of deciding the truth in political advertising.

“We may well have bad news for you in future,” senator Larissa Waters told the AEC.

On creating a national electoral roll, Rogers said the AEC works well with its state counterparts administratively, although there had been points when the relationship had been tense.

“There was a point at which — I’m being very candid — the relationship between the commonwealth and at least two of the states was poor.

“And at its peak, there was a divergence, I think it was in the couple of hundred thousand divergent electors, which is very bad.”

