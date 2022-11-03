More federal money put on the table to help Australia’s teacher workforce challenge

Minister for education Jason Clare has pledged an extra $328 million toward attracting, training and retaining educators as part of the draft national teacher workforce action plan.

The funding is part of a 28-point action plan to address the teachers shortage facing the nation, which the education minister released on Thursday.

In a statement, Clare said funding in the draft plan was broken into $159 million for training, $68 million to triple the number of mid-career professionals wanting to switch to a teaching vocation, $56 million worth of 1,400 scholarships to attract talent into the workforce, and $25 million to trial new ways to reduce teacher workload and maximise teaching time.

“It focuses on ways to build the respect and reputation of the profession, encourage more young people to become a teacher, better prepare teachers for the classroom, tackle workload issues, and make sure governments have the right data,” he said.

Two lots of $10 million would also be allocated to boost professional development and or a campaign to lift the status of the teaching profession.

Another meeting with all of the country’s education ministers has been set for later in December to review feedback on the draft plan and sign off on a final version.

“Teachers do a critical job and there is a shortage of them right across the country,” Clare said.

“This is a problem 10 years in the making and it will take time to fix.”

The document was the result of the efforts of a federally led working group comprising state and territory governments, unions, and representatives for Australian principals and universities. All the education secretaries from various levels of government and different jurisdictions were also in attendance.

In August a roundtable of education experts and stakeholders also convened to help guide the path ahead for the working group.

“I want feedback on the draft plan from teachers, principals, parents and the broader community,” Clare said.

“What do you think is right? What do you think is wrong? What should be in it and what should be taken out?”

Public consultation on the action plan will be open until 1 December, 2022.

