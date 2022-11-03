Movers & Shakers: Former top spy scrumming it in new gig

The latest senior public sector appointments from across the country.

Senior Executive Service

Band 2

At Defence, Teresa Blair was promoted to first assistant secretary, contestability.

Band 1

At Services Australia, Melissa Brotherson-Clarke was promoted to national manager.

There were several promotions at the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade: Helen Horsington and Andrew Schloeffel both to assistant secretary.

Christina Frizza was promoted to assistant secretary, financial and integration at Defence, while Marie Jackson was promoted to assistant secretary, regional services – North & Central Zone.

At the Office of Parliamentary Counsel, both Paul Paczkowski and Nils Baumgartner were promoted to senior assistant parliamentary counsel.

Long-time bureaucrat named chair of Canberra Raiders

Following the passing away of Allan Hawke, Dennis Richardson was named chair of NRL team The Canberra Raiders.

Richardson was previously the Australian ambassador to the US, as well as serving stints as secretary first at the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade and then Defence. He was also director-general of ASIO.

The chair said both Hawke and former chair John McIntyre left a “long-standing legacy” for him to continue.

“In terms of my immediate priorities as chairman, I along with the rest of the board are looking forward to the launch of the Raiders NRLW program and ensuring that the club is resourced and ready for their inaugural season and future success,” Richardson said.

Promotions and an extension at Fair Work Commission

Michelle Bissett’s term as acting commissioner at the Fair Work Commission was extended for 12 months and started on November 2.

Two people were promoted to deputy president, appointed to the age of 65: Peter Hampton and Bernadette O’Neill.

Minister of employment and workplace relations Tony Burke said he was confident the appointees would “continue to execute their duties with impartiality and diligence”.

“The Fair Work Commission’s work will be more important than ever as the Government progresses ambitious workplace relations reforms to lift wages, increase job security and ensure a fairer bargaining system for Australian workers,” Burke added.

Ex-ACOSS president named inaugural domestic, family and sexual violence commissioner

Micaela Cronin was named the inaugural domestic, family and sexual violence commissioner, following the announcement earlier this year Catherine Fitzpatrick would no longer be taking up the role.

According to her LinkedIn, Cronin’s experiences includes stints as CEO of Hagar International and MacKillop Family Services, as well as president of the Australian Council of Social Services.

Minister for social services Amanda Rishworth said Cronin’s role was critical to the National Plan to End Violence Against Women and Children.

“Ms Cronin brings significant leadership and governance experience from across the non-profit sector, which will be incredibly valuable in her role as Commissioner,” the minister said.

The new commissioner added she was “deeply committed” to ending such violence.

“The new National Plan is an ambitious blueprint, but it is a truly national document with collaboration from all jurisdictions and stakeholders. I will take my responsibility to measure the success of the National Plan delivery seriously,” Cronin said.

Cronin commenced in the role on November 1.

NSW ICAC assistant commissioner extended

Ruth McColl, the NSW ICAC assistant commissioner who was due to finish on 31 October, will continue to work at the commission while the Operation Keppel report is finalised.

“McColl’s services are required for the purposes of her finalising the Operation Keppel report, including participating in the review and editing processes of that report,” the commission said.

Operation Keppel is the investigation into the conduct of former NSW MP Daryl Maguire, including his relationship with former NSW premier Gladys Berejiklian.

Queensland Voluntary Assisted Dying Review Board established

The state government named the nine members of the Queensland Voluntary Assisted Dying Review Board, which will provide oversight on the operation of voluntary assisted dying.

Helen Irving was named chair, and Eleanor Milligan was named deputy chair.

Irving is an expert in the fields of paediatric and adolescent oncology, telemedicine, paediatric palliative care and medical ethics, and was chair of the Scientific Advisory Committee.

The rest of the board named were:

Dr Jennifer Brown

Dr John (Will) Cairns

Donisha Duff

Dr Bavahuna (Bav) Manoharan

Professor Lisa Nissen

Geoff Rowe

Professor Lindy Willmott

Queensland minister for health and ambulance services Yvette D’Ath said the diversity of the board provided expertise in clinical, legal and other professional areas.

“We are honoured to welcome the nine inaugural board members, each of whom brings relevant skills and experience to effectively oversee the operation of voluntary assisted dying in Queensland,” the minister said.

The board will commence on 1 January 2023.

Interim Victorian IBAC commissioner named

Stephen Farrow was appointed as Victoria’s IBAC interim commissioner for a six-month period.

Previously a deputy commissioner, Farrow will lead the agency while a recruitment process for a permanent commissioner is underway.

Farrow will start on December 17.

“We thank outgoing commissioner Robert Redlich for his service to the commission and for his work promoting integrity and accountability across the public sector,” Victorian attorney-general Jaclyn Symes added.

Two NSW deputy directors of public prosecutions

Frank Veltro and Helen Roberts were appointed deputy directors of public prosecutions in NSW, and both commenced on 27 October 2022.

Roberts was appointed a crown prosecutor in 2010, and has been acting as deputy senior crown prosecutor since 2019.

Meanwhile, Veltro was appointed as an acting deputy director of public prosecutions in 2021 and was made a crown prosecutor in 2000.

NSW attorney-general Mark Speakman congratulated both on their appointment.

“Mr Veltro and Ms Roberts each bring substantial experience in criminal law to the deputy director positions. As deputy directors they will play an important role in managing the work of our state’s prosecutors,” Speakman said.

Tourism Tasmania CMO moves interstate to head up SATC

Emma Terry was appointed as CEO of the South Australian Tourism Commission, moving from her role as chief marketing officer at Tourism Tasmania.

SATC chair Andrew Bullock welcomed the appointment, stating Terry had a “deep understanding” of how to grow a visitor economy.

“I know she is keen to get down to business, meet the team and operators right across SA, drive what is needed to return tourism back to its once record $8.1 billion value and then steer us towards our 2030 target of $12.8 billion,” Bullock said.

On her own appointment, Terry said South Australia was an “exceptional tourism destination”.

“I understand the challenges and advantages of being a jurisdiction that competes against much larger states and I am looking forward to working closely with industry to continue the post-COVID-19 recovery and unlocking future opportunities in what will be a dynamic and increasingly competitive environment,” the new CEO said.

Terry will commence her role on 9 January 2023.

Chair at Victorian adult parole board

David Fanning was named the new chair of Victoria’s adult parole board.

A former magistrate, Fanning was most recently on the Melbourne Magistrates’ Court before retiring from the bench in 2022.

Victorian minister for corrections Sonya Kilkenny said Fanning brought a “wealth of knowledge” to the role.

“His previous work as a sessional divisional chairperson of the Adult Parole Board has given him extensive exposure to the many complex and multifaceted elements that constitute Victoria’s parole system,” Kilkenny said.

“I would also like to acknowledge and thank the board’s deputy chairperson, Susan Pullen KC, who acted as chairperson following the retirement of His Honour Peter Couzens last year.”

Multicultural Queensland Advisory Council members named

Eleven people were named to part of the third Multicultural Queensland Advisory Council, which advises the Queensland minister for children, youth justice and multicultural affairs on issues facing people from CALD backgrounds.

The eleven council members appointed were:

Beny Bol

Alvaro Ignacio Correa-Velez

Ameya Bhagwant Deshmukh

Kenny Duke

Dr Faiza El-Higzi

Anna Jones

Timothy Lo Surdo

Madina Mohmood

Giridharan Sivaraman

Andrew Taukolo

Fardowsa Mohamed Yussuf

New member Yussuf said she was excited to represent the youth perspective on the council.

“It is great that I can represent young people from all walks of life. It is an honour I do not take lightly. I hope to advocate for and support young people especially those from culturally and linguistically diverse backgrounds,” Yussuf said.

Public servant joins The Benevolent Society board

Robert Griew, who previously held the position of CEO of the Northern Territory Department of Health and Community Services, joined The Benevolent Society board.

Griew was also previously NDIS complaints commissioner and associate secretary in the Australian Government Department of Education and Training.

Tim Beresford, chair of The Benevolent Society, welcomed the appointment.

“His experience and expertise in policy, advocacy and sector leadership make him a valuable addition,” Beresford said.

On his appointment, Griew said he was “thrilled”.

“This organisation provides vital service supports to disadvantaged and marginalised community members. It is vital that we keep those households and individuals at the centre of our thinking, in service provision and in advocacy.”