Rubber hit the road on census 2021 day

The Australian Bureau of Statistics has revealed 6.4 million Australians — 53.1% of the working population — drove to work on Census Day last year.

Media releases from last year’s Census have been dribbling out since late June and this latest release reports that almost twice the number of Australians drove to work on Census 2021 day than drove to work on Census 1981 day, which was 3.2 million.

The 2021 figure for Australians driving to work was, however, lower than the 6.6 million reported in 2016.

Census general manager Duncan Young said the coronavirus pandemic clearly had an impact on the numbers that hit the road on Census 2021 day but other trends seemed to continue.

“There were over 2.5 million people working from home on Census Day. However, in many industries people were required to be at their workplace and that is reflected in the data, with 66.7 per cent of employed people traveling to a workplace,” Young said.

“Over 90 per cent of Panelbeaters and Vehicle Body Builders (92.7 per cent), Food Process workers (92.1 per cent) and Fabrication Engineering Trades workers (92 per cent) travelled to work”.

There might have been 6.4 million people travelling to work on 10 August 2021 but there are other statistics from the same ABS report that are equally curious.

COVID-19 isolation measures meant that 2.5 million Australians worked from home while 1.4 million said they did not go to work on Census Day.

“Working from home had the largest increase of all responses with around one in five employed people over 15 years working from home on the day of the 2021 Census — an increase of over 2 million people since the 2016 Census,” the report says.

“This increase was likely due to the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions limiting people’s ability to attend their place of work, and the increased ability for people to undertake their roles from home.

“The largest growth in working from home can be seen in states with COVID-19 restrictions close to Census day, such as New South Wales and Victoria.”

