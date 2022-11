Director-General: If you think collaboration is key for the public service, make mobilisation easier

The head of the ACT Public service has made the case for an end to ad hoc collaboration between the various levels of government, and a formal arrangement to support staff secondments between jurisdictions.

According to Kathy Leigh, mobility has been the basis for creating and maintaining a ‘one-service’ culture and approach in the ACT.

“I believe that greater mobility between our public services would improve collaboration. It would enhance the operation of our federation and achieve even better outcomes for Australia,” Leigh told an audience of bureaucrats in Canberra.