NACC commissioner to be paid more than Australia’s top judge

Hiring for the executive of the yet-to-be-established National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) has begun, with the attorney-general asking for expressions of interest for a commissioner, three deputy commissioners, and a CEO.

It’s the same leadership structure as is in the bill, with the job ads providing the interim Remuneration Tribunal determination of the salaries of each position, which will be confirmed when the legislation passes.

The commissioner’s salary is $728,900, the deputy commissioner positions’ are $569,470, and the CEO’s is $427,120.

For comparison, the High Court of Australia’s chief justice’s salary is $608,150, while justices’ salaries are $551,880.

“The Commission will be a central pillar in the Government’s broader federal integrity framework and will work closely with heads of other integrity agencies across the Commonwealth to strengthen the integrity of the Commonwealth public sector,” the website stated.

The anticipated start date of the commission is mid-2023, with offices in Canberra, Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, and Perth. Each of the roles can be based in one of those cities, with travel between them and elsewhere required.

As already revealed, the commissioner must be a retired judge of a federal court or a state or territory court, or a legal practitioner enrolled for at least five years. The same requirement is in place for two of the three deputy commissioners.

For the CEO role, a strong contender “will have extensive public sector experience”, as well as “a high degree of personal resilience” due to the high profile nature of the NACC.

The term for each role is set at five years, to be appointed by the governor-general.

NGS Global appears to be the recruiting firm running the process, with an NGS Global email listed on each of the job ads.

Per AusTender, the Attorney-General’s Department has a $242,250 contract with the recruiting firm running from 19 October 2022 to 31 January 2023 for recruitment services, in the department’s Fraud Prevention & Anti-Corruption Branch.

Listed by name to contact for more information are Mark Lelliott, Grant Nichol, and Dr Marianne Broadbent — the latter who appeared at public hearings to provide insight into her role as the recruiter in former NSW premier John Barilaro’s appointment as senior trade and investment commissioner to the Americas.

Applications for the roles close one minute before midnight on 14 November 2022.

READ MORE:

NACC would require federal agency heads to report corruption to it