Private-public partnership launches Perth’s new space complex

A partnership between the Australian Space Agency and Fugro Australia Marine, with support from the WA government, has led to the creation of a world-class complex in Perth.

The Space Automation, AI and Robotics Control Complex (SpAARC) was officially opened on Thursday, with hopes it will pave the way for WA to play a leading role in terrestrial and space missions and remote operations.

The Perth space complex is a multi-user facility with infrastructure to support software simulation of space vehicles, space robotic systems, and planetary exploration systems, including orbital mechanics and simulated communication links with time delays.

In a statement, WA minister for state development and science Roger Cook said the opening of SpAARC was an historic moment for the state’s space industry.

“We are seizing the opportunity to transform WA into a global space and technology hub that attracts the best and brightest talent, and accelerates the diversification of our economy,” Cook said.

The National Space Agency provided $4.5 million in federal money to set up the complex, with a further $3.5 million co-investment from the WA state government.

Fugro, which is the company behind SpAARC, recently announced a partnership with American aerospace company Intuitive Machines, which has been awarded a number of contracts by NASA.

Intuitive Machines has won contracts for delivering payloads to Earth’s moon, and SpAARC is integrating into the company’s lunar operations to support the missions from January 2023.

More than $16 million has been invested by the WA government in the past two years, to strengthen the state’s space sector capability and capacity.

“Space technology touches many aspects of everyday life, with many of the conveniences we take for granted borne out of significant investment in space, such as GPS, cordless power tools and infrared thermometers,” Cook said.

The new complex is one of three key organisations in WA’s AROSE-led submission to the Australian Space Agency to design, build and operate an Australian rover on the moon in partnership with NASA.

SpAARC will also support a number of WA space projects by funding federal space grant applications.

READ MORE:

Australian Space Agency looking into space debris