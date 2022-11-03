Moriarty says Australia faces most challenging strategic environment since WWII

In the recently published 2021-22 Annual Report for Defence, secretary Greg Moriarty described the past year as “the most challenging and complex strategic environment faced since World War II”.

“We have seen key drivers of change in the strategic environment — including the development and deployment of new weapons that challenge our military capability advantage; expanding cyber and grey zone capabilities which blur the line between peace and conflict; and the intensification of strategic competition in the Indo-Pacific region,” Moriarty wrote.

“Additionally, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine marks a new, more acute phase in great power competition and increasing strain on global institutions.”

Chief of the Australian Defence Force Angus Campbell’s review echoed this sentiment, describing it as an “increasingly complex” area.

“Across our region, heightened strategic competition, rapid military modernisation, and the proliferation of advanced weapons systems further undermined regional peace and stability,” Campbell said.

The secretary listed the international relationships integral to stability in the region, including working with Fiji in humanitarian and disaster relief, as well as the “vital alliance” between Australia and the US.

The “historic highpoints” of the India and Japan relationship were mentioned, with the two reciprocal maritime surveillance operations in India and the Reciprocal Access Agreement with Japan.

In his review of the past financial year, Moriarty added he was “pleased” the percentage of women in SES roles in Defence had increased from 45.1% to 51.1%.

On Defence’s recruitment and retention challenges, the secretary said the department was striving to achieve 18,500 ADF and APS personnel by 2040.

“We have developed new programs to foster the future Defence workforce, including entry-level and mid-level career science, technology, engineering, and maths (STEM) Cadetships, sponsored Nuclear Science and Nuclear Engineering Masters Programs, and the NAVIGATE Program.”

