“Like a child putting it hands over its eyes and thinking you can’t see it”: Commissioner eviscerates robodebt’s quasi-legal charade

It was not a great start to the day for the commonwealth. And it was over just after lunchtime.

After a lengthy series of questions as to how external legal advice clearly calling out legal difficulties about how a still nascent robodebt scheme could effectively function under existing legislation was put to Lisa Keeling, the former general counsel, programme advice and privacy at the Department of Social Services, commissioner Catherine Holmes AC SC cleared the air.

“If you’ve gotten advice, even if it’s in draft form, it’s legal advice. It’s come from lawyers. It’s paid for. It exists,” Holmes said of the conveniently shelved internal and external advices highlighting the feral scheme’s many defects in how targets were identified, and debts construed and pursued.