A word on hope and doing better in public service from the top bureaucrat in NSW

One minute into Michael Coutts-Trotter’s state of the sector speech, the boss of the NSW public service flatly summarised the huge task of supporting the community over the past 12 months.

“Two Omicron waves, repeated devastating floods, labour shortages, inflation and more broadly, global conflict and economic uncertainty.

“Nurses, police, child-protection workers, hospital cleaners, emergency services, so many other public servants in so many different roles, fronted up in the most difficult of circumstances and in the face of setbacks, because they believe there’s good worth working for,” Coutts-Trotter said.