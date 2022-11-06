Advocacy group calls on Dreyfus to halt whistleblower prosecutions

Whistleblowing International Network (WIN) wrote to attorney-general Mark Dreyfus on November 2 to express deep concern about the prosecutions of two whistleblowers, Richard Boyle and David McBride.

“Despite the clear intent of the prevailing legal framework, the prosecutions of Mr Boyle and Mr McBride — commenced and pursued for more than four years now — are proof that Australia’s PID Act has manifestly failed to fulfil its objectives,” the letter stated.

“These prosecutions actively and seriously discourage the making of public interest disclosures.”

As previously reported by The Mandarin, Boyle is facing prosecution over his public revelations of unethical debt collection practices in the Australian Taxation Office.

McBride’s case involves the former Australian Army lawyer exposing alleged war crimes in Afghanistan.

The letter called for Dreyfus to intervene in the prosecutions of Boyle and McBride, to minimise the “chilling effect” of the cases.

Four demands were specificed in the letter: for the Commonwealth Director of Public Prosecutions to explain how the two prosecutions are in the public interest, the reformation of disclosure provisions in federal whistleblowing laws, the establishment of a whistleblowing authority, and the reimbursement of Boyle and McBride’s legal fees.

The letter noted — and welcomed — Dreyfus’ commitments to reform the Public Interest Disclosure Act, but urged the attorney general to go further.

“If Australia proceeds to prosecute and imprison public officials who speak up about government wrongdoing, it will lose credibility on the world stage when it comes to transparency and accountability,” the letter concluded.

“We urge you to act immediately to avert these outcomes.”

Executive director of WIN Anna Myers signed the letter.

The letter was signed on behalf of: Article 19, Pištaljka, Protect, Xnet, Spain, GlobaLeaks, Transparency International Italy, Blueprint for Free Speech, SpeakOut SpeakUp, Centre for Free Expression, African Centre for Media & Information Literacy, Maison des Lanceurs d’Alert, The Signals Network, Whistleblower-Netzwerk (WBN), Transparency International, Campax, Transparency International Ireland, and Transparency International Australia.

