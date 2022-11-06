Science refresh puts Australia’s evidence-based policy back on the agenda

A new taskforce established in the Department of Industry, Science and Resources will support the chief scientist and consult with the community on a revitalised set of documents to guide government priorities on science and technology.

Ed Husic said Australia’s science and research communities need a ‘unified purpose’, announcing an update to both the national science and research priorities and science statement.

In a statement, the minister for science and industry said the national documents relied on outdated policy frameworks.

“Now is the time to revitalise [these documents], ensuring they reflect our modern society and provide vision for the Australian science system,” Husic said, declaring the government wanted a framework that was “fit for purpose”.

“[Labor] has put science back into government. We are focused on evidence-based policy,” he added.

The national science statement was updated in 2015 and then again in 2017. Husic reflected that the priorities needed to be relevant to contemporary issues and presently failed to acknowledge emerging critical technologies, First Nations knowledge and climate change.

“The government wants Australians from all walks of life to have an opportunity to contribute to this vital conversation,” Husic said

Dr Kathy Foley’s work on refreshing the national science priorities is expected to be completed by next September and will take into account other federal initiatives including the National Reconstruction Fund.

Just last month the chief scientist told an audience at the IPAA national conference in Canberra that advances in biotech, machine learning and quantum technology were all emerging areas to focus on developing in the national interest.

#Biotech is super important for Australia. Wearable biosensors will change disease detection. Bioengineering will lead to biology-based materials stronger than Kevlar.

Dr Foley discussed the science and more in today’s keynote at the #IPAA2022Conference: https://t.co/g88JiCsZcb pic.twitter.com/dBT6A6Yt0i — Australia's Chief Scientist (@ScienceChiefAu) October 12, 2022

Husic said ​​Australia’s strategic interests and comparative advantages would also inform the new priorities.

Other government work that will contextualise renewal efforts the two documents include the review of women in STEM programs, strategies to support the quantum and robotics sectors, the review of the Australian Research Council and the development of a Universities Accord.

Terms of reference for the consultation and further information will be made publicly available soon.

READ MORE:

Dr Cathy Foley takes Australia’s top science job