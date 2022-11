Robodebt collector defends hardball practices as ‘fair and reasonable’

Department of Human Services (DHS) staff regularly visited debt-collection boiler rooms, listened in on outbound calls, vetted and authorised high-pressure call scripts and fine-tuned legal threats mailed to customers that included warnings of garnishing of wages and overseas travel bans.

That’s just a sample of the officially-sanctioned hardball tactics used to shake money out of bewildered and often vulnerable Centrelink clients revealed by two debt-collection agency bosses compelled to give evidence to the Royal Commission into the Robodebt Scheme on Friday.

It was a day that would have left many public servants working or who previously worked for Services Australia, previously called the Department of Human Services, feeling deeply uncomfortable if not nauseous about how ruthlessly the pursuit of the illegally constructed debts was prosecuted.