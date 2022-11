Will Australia heed the lessons of the UK’s bond vigilantism?

The fall of UK prime minister Liz Truss, along with Trussonomics, has seen the return of the most difficult of economic influencers. In the 1980s, they came to be known by a term minted by economist Ed Yardeni: the ‘bond vigilantes’. A new force outside traditional government circles had impressed itself upon policymakers and planners. In simple terms, these traders could make it more expensive for governments to borrow by selling bonds (gilts, in UK terms), thereby pushing interest rates higher.

The lessons for treasuries and central banks the world over are evident in what happened to Truss. Her September mini-Budget, filled with unaccounted tax cuts and promises of cushioning energy prices in an environment of spiralling inflation, was greeted with a stern rejection by bond marketers. “If this can happen to the UK,” warns Antonio Cavarero of Generali Insurance Asset Management, “then it can happen to any other economy.”

Trussonomics had the effect of sending a spike in bond yields so serious that it threatened the British pension system. Much of this arose because of special investment products banks offer to pension funds, more commonly known as liability-driven investing (LDIs). Such financial instruments aid in offsetting liabilities and risks for LDIs, given their size and scale.