Senate estimates talks public servant wage negotiations and reform

The Australian Public Service Commission was quizzed on several aspects of APS reform during a senate estimates public hearing on Monday morning. The questions ranged from wage negotiations to the hierarchy review to the proposed in-house consulting model.

The finance and public administration legislation committee heard from APSC officials, including secretary for public sector reform Dr Gordon de Brouwer, on the new APS reform agenda, including how the implementations of the Thodey review.

Minister for the public service Katy Gallagher said she expected the 3% interim wage increase to be increased “shortly”.

“We had to take a judgment on what showed enough good faith that we were wanting to come back and [have] enlivened bargaining across the APS but was something that we could afford in this time of high inflation,” Gallagher told the committee on the 3% increase.

“We’re not pretending that it’s keeping pace with the cost of living,” she added.

The person responsible for the APSC’s wage negotiations is Peter Riordan, who started as deputy commissioner and chief negotiator in October, according to his LinkedIn.

Riordan previously worked for the NSW government, including as deputy secretary, corporate services at the department of education.

The review of the classification hierarchy was brought up, with APS commissioner Peter Woolcott informing Senate Estimates there was no set timeline for the work.

One of the three aspects of the review – structure – was “paused” but not abandoned, with the culture and capability recommendations still being implemented.

“There’s a very major reform agenda the government is running separate to the hierarchical classification review,” Woolcott said on the structure aspect.

“And earlier, we took the view that the question of structure could be distracting to that and that it needed further work, because it’s a very, very complex business to redo the structure.”

Referring to people by job title, as opposed to by classification level, was still being explored as a recommendation from both the culture and structure categories.

Senator Barbara Pocock asked about the APS’ proposed in-house consulting model, with de Brouwer outlining three aspects in the discussions about potential models to draw on the “deep pockets of expertise” already in the workforce.

“It can be a form of intelligent or strategic connection or networking between those parts to share that capability,” the public servant said.

“It may also be a separate — like a tiger team — that may work on a particular issue, that’s important across government. It enables that drawing on expertise across the service.

“It can also be a function that helps agencies in forming their own contracts with consultants and contractors so that there’s greater conformity efficiency and effectiveness in the nature of contracting.”

On the cutting of consultants in the APS, Woolcott said there were two aspects being worked on across government — the establishment of a “baseline” use of consultants and, following that, a strategic framework to guide APS decisions on consultancy use.

Rachel Bacon, deputy secretary for public sector reform, told the committee no consultancies were engaged for the APS reform agenda at the moment, although she did not rule it out in the future.

Gallagher clarified there was a role for consultant services within the public sector, with the government taking the view a “rebalancing” was required.

Senator Gallagher also reiterated the commitment to upskilling the APS on gender-responsive budgeting.

The hearing went on to discuss the publication of the secretary board’s communique, as previosuly reported by The Mandarin. Secretary de Brouwer said communiques would be published when areas of public reform were discussed.

Woolcott was also questioned about CALD representation within the APS, with the commissioner stating there were no formal strategies although he said it was a matter of priorities and resourcing with the commission committed to improving its data collection.

