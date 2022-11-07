Government selects specially-developed online content ratings tool

Spherex has been approved as the national classification tool and a new mechanism to regulate film content in Australia.

Communications minister Michelle Rowland released a statement on Monday, noting the Australian Classification Board and federal government have been working with the US-based media company to design the tool since 2020.

“The rigorous testing conducted by my department and Spherex reaffirms my confidence in the decision to approve the tool to help Australian viewers make informed choices about the content they choose to watch and engage with,” she said.

Development work included refining the tool’s parameters to ensure classifications meet the “highest community standards” and the requirements of the Classification Act.

The tool will classify online films, series and episodes, including locally made content, under Classification Act (Publications, Films and Computer Games) 1995. The process will ensure content becomes available to viewers in Australia and overseas efficiently and affordably.

Spherex tools are used to classify content in more than 100 other countries, and the board can revoke a tool determination in the event it believes a classification decision for a category or consumer advice should be different.

According to the government, the two-step approach will mean film content is always “suitably classified”.

Rowland said the decision to use Spherex for the new classifications tool would mean new programs could be accessed sooner.

“As today’s media and digital environment continues to change, we have a responsibility to remain agile in our response to providing ratings and advice.

“The Spherex tool will allow our classification framework to appropriately inform Australian viewers about the content they watch,” Rowland said.

Australia also uses two other ratings tools: the IRAC Global Ratings tool for online and mobile computer games, and a tool supplied by Netflix for video content distributed by Netflix Australia.

