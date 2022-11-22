Who sets the salaries? Inside the Remuneration Tribunal

A powerful troika of hand-picked advisers formally meets 10 times a year to sign off on the pay rises, travel allowances and expense accounts of senior public servants.

The three-member Remuneration Tribunal is supported by full-time staff who ensure commonwealth office holders are reasonably compensated for their services to the public. It increased remuneration by 2.75% for public offices in its jurisdiction from July, which was a whisker under what Katy Gallagher granted rank-and-file public servants.

But those making the final decisions, the tribunal president and two others, only work part-time. They have private sector backgrounds in banking, property, communications, resources, infrastructure and transport – where executive-level jobs routinely tip over the $1 million.

So, who has the fate of senior bureaucrats’ wages in their hands?

John Conde, president

Conde is a captain of oil and coal industries as well as commercial property. He is chairman of oil and gas driller Cooper Energy and Dexus Wholesale Property Fund, and deputy chairman of Whitehaven Coal, which delivered a whopping $2 billion annual profit in August.

Conde has been a tribunal member since June 1998 and was last re-appointed for five years in May 2018.

Heather Zampatti

Western Australian Zampatti has been on the tribunal since March 2017 and is possibly best known for her role as chair at Lotterywest.

She lists herself as having “30 years’ experience in investment advising and providing investors with professional portfolio management”. Her profile states she “lectures for the Australian Stock Exchange and FINSIA and gives many public seminars”.

Zampatti’s LinkedIn profile lists her as holding the position of head of wealth management at full-service stockbroker Bell Potter Securities.

Stephen Conry

Appointed to the tribunal just over a year ago (October 2021), Conry is the outgoing boss of commercial property giant JLL, formerly and better known as Jones Lang LaSalle.

Commercial property agents and developers love government clients (they always make rent) and sometimes more than government loves them back. With a large government portfolio, JLL also makes a point of recruiting former military staff.

There’s also a long tradition of hired help at the Remuneration Tribunal. Bespoke remuneration advisory firm Egan Associates continues to help out on benchmarking matters. It bills itself as “one of Australia’s leading advisers to boards, board remuneration committee chairs, CEOs, CFOs and principal HR executives, and [helps] clients resolve complex remuneration and related governance issues”. The firm doesn’t seem to appear on AusTender, which tells you it likely knows what it’s doing.

As for what tribunal members get paid to turn up to meetings (and for the prep beforehand), Conde is paid $131,500 per annum. The other members get $44,836.

Drop a decimal point for the 10 meetings a year and you get the equivalent of a meeting fee – $13,150 for the president and $4483 for the two members.

The cost of watching any of them walk into the Qantas Chairman’s Lounge to hear conversations on investments and personal spending go quiet? Priceless.

