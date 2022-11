Trying to distil power, influence and agency in the APS

What sense do public servants have of their ability to influence policymaking, and how do their bosses or work culture support their contributions to improving government ideas? A new survey, with the backing of the APS Academy, is attempting to cast light on this grey area.

Public servants are being invited to participate in new research that aims to distil what it means to have influence in the bureaucracy.

Whether it be the freedom to find new opportunities within government to improve policy design and implementation, being given the freedom to minimise the risks in implementing an election commitment, or having scope to improve program design by using evaluation findings, professional agency can take many forms.