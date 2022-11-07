Expert says cities should experiment with innovative policy

A recent paper has examined how the smaller scale of cities means they can better respond to policy challenges such as climate change and technological disruptions by being allowed to fail.

Robyn Dowling, one of the co-authors of ‘Innovating urban governance: A research agenda’, told The Mandarin there was an international movement of innovation that public servants in Australia should pay attention to.

The University of Sydney’s head of architecture, design, and planning said a cultural adjustment within government was needed for more freedom in policy design so that public servants were “allowed to fail”.

“It’s not a willingness to fail, but a recognition that failure might happen,” Dowling added.

“And also that this might be temporary, rather than permanent.”

The academic said the Boston Mayor’s Office of New Mechanics (MONUM) was a good example of this concept.

“It’s a unit within the Boston local authority and they’re designed to just look at policies differently.

“They do things like trialling a different way of doing affordable housing, they’ve got an accessory dwelling policy that lets people experiment, they’re licensed to experiment, to try something that may or may not work — so they can fail,” Dowling said.

CityStudio Vancouver was another example Dowling highlighted, where students were involved in finding solutions to “small-scale problems”, such as cleaning up dog waste in parks.

“It’s not a panacea, but it can help you find a solution to a small problem, which actually matters to people in cities,” she said.

The smaller scale of cities compared to the expanse of the federal government makes it fertile ground for more of this kind of experimentation and innovation.

In Australia, Dowling said Sydney and Melbourne’s local councils showed smaller authorities could be more progressive on climate change issues.

“We know that the national energy policy for the last decade has just not been able to deal with the realities of renewables, but cities have actually been doing really interesting things on the climate-change front,” Dowling said.

“Sydney, and Melbourne have been networking with global cities to develop local solutions to climate.

“The relatively smaller scale of cities, their agility and their innovation have just led them to try more things,” she added.

The paper was co-authored by Tom Baker from the University of Auckland, Alistair Sisson from the University of Wollongong, and Sophia Maalsen from the University of Sydney. Pauline McGuirk from the University of Wollongong was a corresponding author.

