From Choppergate to Disastergate: Troubled PEMS expenses system blowout doubles to $69 million

Few tech projects will get you rounded on by all sides of politics like the Department of Finance’s now widely-loathed Parliamentary Expenses Management System (PEMS) will. PEMS is used to track and reconcile travel and accommodation perks for politicians.

Department of Finance executives on Tuesday came under intense fire during senate estimates for continuing problems with the system, particularly an expenses-reporting module that is supposed to tell parliamentarians how much budget they have left, that is still not running properly.

Pursued by Labor senator Tony Sheldon, one of the few parliamentarians excluded from the elite Qantas Chairman’s Lounge after being the secretary of the Transport Workers’ Union, finance officials estimate the cost of the new system had risen from $38 million to around $69 million.

“It does seem particularly concerning that we’ve got a system [on] which we’ve overspent. It’s over budget, it’s over time and now delays in reporting. It’s extremely concerning to, I’m sure, all senators and members of parliament here, as it will be for the general public about where the system’s up to,” Sheldon said.

“Twice over budget, a project that came out of Choppergate to try to rectify these things, and now we’ve got Disastergate,” Sheldon said.

Finance deputy secretary Mary Wiley-Smith and first assistant secretaries John Sheridan and David de Silva were repeatedly pushed on why the user experience for the new system was so frustratingly difficult, with Labor senator Louise Pratt labelling the software difficult to navigate and use.

Sheridan defenced the system’s build. It was not so much that the functionality malfunctioned — it was just not complete and bedded down yet.

Sheldon appeared perplexed that a project to manage expenses started in 2017 was still not complete and was continuing to frustrate users, with Pratt taking strong issue with any notion that it was parliament’s user base, which is politicians and staffers, that was the problem rather than the software.

Pratt warned that one of the big issues she confronted was whether or not she would be able to effort to keep staff if she could not see what was left in her kitty when flights were booked.

Sheldon then returned to the project timeline to determine how bogged down the still incomplete build is, and went into full flight.

“There’s the decision to put in a new system in place to deal with sorts of those sorts of claims that were made [around Choppergate] and all the controversy about that particular claim. We’ve spent $66 million in expenses so so far for a system that doesn’t work,” Sheldon said.

“And we’ve had a number of initiatives since — well into over 300 questions, we understand correctly, were asked specifically about the failings in the system by the now minister when he was in the opposition.

“And that went to issues of overpayments, underpayments, late payments, incorrect claims, incorrect reports, money sent to the wrong recipients. So now we’ve got a major cost blowout.”

Asked if Finance was attempting to generate savings by shifting the administrative burden of operating the dysfunctional system onto politicians and staffers, Wiley-Smith was contrite.

“We acknowledge that the increased automation with this particular system has meant that some of the burden of recording expenses has moved from IPEA [Independent Parliamentary Expenses Authority] and also [Members and Parliamentary Services] in terms of manual processing to online entry by parliamentarians and their staff,” Wiley-Smith conceded.

“It’s one of the issues that we’re really focusing on, and we want to actually understand what the impact is on the user and the user experience. Because then in subsequent kinds of updates and releases to the system, we want to be able to address some of those issues. So all feedback at the moment is very welcomed.”

