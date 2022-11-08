IPCC chair’s climate change warning not to leave future policymakers in the lurch: ‘We are not on track’

Collective action is needed now, Hoesung Lee has told the COP27 opening in Egypt, if we want any chance of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

Humanity’s future will be defined by loss and damage as global warming pushes us to the brink of our capabilities to adapt, the chair of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) has warned.

Lee said that “immediate and deep cuts” to greenhouse gas emissions were essential because future leaders and policymakers had neither the range of options nor the time to make a difference.

“This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to save our planet and our livelihoods,” Lee said.

“Since the Paris Agreement, many countries have put in place climate laws, climate policies, and regulations. But their scope needs to be expanded, their ambition raised and implemented.”

Lee said “ambitious mitigation” was the only way forward and the scientific knowledge about climate change and know-how to address its wide-reaching problems were clear.

But adaptation measures were limited by affordability, leaving low-income and marginalised communities with few options.

“Accelerated international financial cooperation is a critical enabler of low emission and just transition,” Lee said in his address in Sharm-El-Sheikh.

“We can achieve the greatest gains in well-being by prioritising finance to reduce climate risks for low-income and marginalised communities.”

Meanwhile, in Canberra, minister for emergency management Murray Watt said senate estimates heard the previous Coalition government “deliberately denied” Australian farmers access to climate change advice.

Watt said the Senate Rural and Regional Affairs and Transport Legislation Committee heard a team dedicated to climate change policies and programs was cut from the Department of Agriculture, Fisheries in 2013.

“The previous government spent the past decade delaying and denying the existence of climate change,” Senator Watt said.

“Not only is it impacting our farmers through more regular and severe natural disasters, but it has also hurt our standing as an international producer of sustainable food and fibre.”

The new Labor government reinstated the team within the department after winning the election in May.

In Egypt Lee told COP27 delegates the scientific community was poised to work with global leaders because the planet, its species and humanity deserved nothing less.

“The scientific community [will] support you in every step of the way in this journey to limit global warming and also of achieving sustainable development,” he said.

