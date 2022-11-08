Review to consider whether disability services legislation meets the needs of 1 in 6 Australians

The first major review of the Disability Services Act in more than 30 years has been announced, with the government inviting public consultation about how the legislation should be updated.

October’s budget included $400,000 to review and modernise the instrument governing how services are provided to people with disability to improve their independence and participate in community and economic life.

The government’s law reform vision includes updating the Act to include a basis for continued supports and services outside the National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) for people living with disability.

Social services minister Amanda Rishworth issued a statement explaining that a modernised act would better align with Australia’s commitments under the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities.

“We are seeking input to ensure we are meeting our obligations to promote the equal and active participation of all people with disability,” Rishworth said.

Among the proposed amendments to the act will be changes to ensure the law meets priorities in Australia’s Disability Strategy 2021-31 and the national disability policy framework.

The federal government hopes to also use the review to clarify the regulation of services for people with disability (1 in 6 Australians), with strong and effective standards.

How the legislation should deal with quality and safeguarding standards, and what type of supports and services could be funded under the act will also be examined.

The minister invited the public to have their say on how disability and disability services were defined by law.

“First and foremost, this includes people with disability, but also includes family members, carers, advocates, service providers, peak bodies and organisations.

“It’s important we look to how we can improve all our systems to make sure all people living with disability, not just those connected to the NDIS, get the right level of support,” Rishworth said.

Submissions for the government consultation will be accepted until 20 December, 2022.

READ MORE:

NDIS fraud reports reveal the scheme’s weakest points