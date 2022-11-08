eSafety Commissioner ‘concerned’ about Musk’s ownership of Twitter

During senate estimates on Tuesday, eSafety commissioner Julie Inman Grant shared concerns with senator Sarah Hanson-Young about Elon Musk’s recent takeover as owner of the social media platform Twitter.

The commissioner said Musk’s plan to make verification a paid feature would result in a “dog’s breakfast” of accounts impersonating others, including government agencies.

With most of Twitter Australia’s office reportedly made redundant, the world’s richest man has, at the time of writing, also let go most of the social media platform’s content moderation and safety teams.

Hanson-Young asked the commissioner if she felt concerned about harmful content, particularly ones that involved children, in light of the mass lay-offs.

The commissioner said she had written to Musk that day to assert Australian law to him.

Inman Grant worked at Twitter for a two-year period in the Sydney office, as director of public policy for Australia and southeast Asia.

“When I was at Twitter, I saw the ways that harms manifested, I also saw the ways that improvements could be made to safety,” the commissioner added.

Those in the public eye, particularly people who identify with marginalised groups, experience increased abuse and harassment online, Inman Grant said.

Musk is considering making users pay for verification, colloquially referred to as a “blue tick”, as part of Twitter Blue.

As Twitter’s paid subscription service, Australia is one of the countries Twitter Blue has been rolled out in.

The New York Times reported on Friday that government accounts would not be required to pay for verification.

“Unfortunately, building the plane while you’re flying with respect to creating the subscription chain, the verification processes — which, by the way, were taken offline two years ago, because they were so complex,” Inman Grant commented.

“I had read and will send verification that government agencies will be exempted from having to pay for the subscription, but that has not yet been clarified.”

If the plan was going to come to fruition, the eSafety commissioner said, it would mean a bumpy ride ahead for determining which accounts are impersonation or not, “if the first week of the chief twit’s tenure is any indication”.

Inman Grant said the mass redundancies were a concern about how Twitter would be able to ensure its platform remained safe.

“The devil is in the details,” she added.

