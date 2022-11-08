Next COVID-19 wave is here, says Australia’s CMO

Australia’s chief medical officer Paul Kelly issued a statement on Tuesday cautioning the Australian public that the next wave of COVID-19 appears to be coming.

The new variant of omicron, called ‘variant XBB’, is in the Australian community, with a second variant overseas (BQ.1), being closely monitored.

“The overseas experience is that these new variants have driven increases in case numbers — and hospitalisations at a rate proportionate to these increases — because of their ability to evade the immunity provided by prior infection and vaccination,” Kelly stated.

“It’s therefore timely to focus on the actions we can all take to reduce the threat of these new variants, keep the pressure off our healthcare workers and hospitals and continue to look forward to our summer plans.”

The chief medical officer went on to make three recommendations: keep up to date on vaccinations, including third and fourth doses; wear a mask as a “sensible precaution”; and stay home if feeling unwell.

“Through these three measures, you can make a significant contribution to protecting yourself, your family and friends, and the wider community against these new COVID-19 variants.”

It is the first wave of COVID-19 to hit Australia now the federal government ended the emergency era of the pandemic in October, as previously reported by The Mandarin. The question remains as to how the rollback of the declarations will impact Australia’s healthcare system.

“It does not in any way suggest that the pandemic is finished. We will almost certainly see future peaks of the virus into the future, as we have seen earlier in this year,” Kelly said at the time.

A review of Australia’s COVID-19 response by Peter Shergold found Australia’s governments did not use lockdowns effectively to manage the spread of COVID-19.

The view the next wave of COVID-19 was hitting was shared by the NSW chief health officer Kerry Chant in a video message posted to social media last week.

“Make sure you’re up to date with your vaccinations. This is your best protection including against the latest variants,” Chant said.

The Victorian chief health offficer Brett Sutton echoed the advice to stay up to date on vaccination doses, adding antiviral oral treatments had been shown to be effective against death.

