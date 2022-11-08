Commissioner endorses Riordan’s workplace relations experience to lead APS-wide bargaining

The Australian Public Service Commission has issued a bargaining update with news that unions and agency consultations are underway to start formal negotiations next year.

APS commissioner Peter Woolcott confirmed the service-wide workplace relations negotiations will be led by former NSW public servant Peter Riordan, with the assistance of a bargaining taskforce.

On Tuesday, the commissioner published an open letter advising public servants the new taskforce would develop a bargaining approach, to commence in 2023, reiterating advice he shared with senate estimates earlier this week.

“The new arrangements will enable the negotiation of certain common core terms and conditions in the APS and will also give agencies the flexibility to negotiate specific conditions,” Woolcott said.

“I expect initial steps will be taken to address pay dispersion across the APS. This is consistent with the government’s expectations.”

The commissioner urged public servants to read information shared on the APSC website about the reform agenda, which includes the government’s policy decision to limit bargaining to APS agencies and their staff.

“Please take the time to engage with this crucial reform initiative as we head into 2023.

“This includes all agencies who engage employees under the Public Service Act 1999,” Woolcott said.

“At the same time, we will develop separate arrangements for agencies who engage employees under different enabling legislation, i.e. non-APS commonwealth agencies.”

Peter Riordan has held senior NSW public sector roles across procurement, law, finance and FOI. After leaving the state department of education in mid-2020, he worked as a contract consultant for Zscaler for two years.

Commenting on Riordan’s value to the bargaining process, Woolcott said the public service medal recipient brought a “wealth of workplace relations experience” to the table.

“The release of the Public Sector Interim Workplace Arrangements 2022 (interim arrangements) last month gives the commission the time needed to consult on and develop a long term approach to service wide bargaining,” he added.

